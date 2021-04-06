Spence Asset Management Buys Virtu Financial Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, MongoDB Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Spence Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Virtu Financial Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Teladoc Health Inc, MongoDB Inc, Alphabet Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Spence Asset Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Mastercard Inc (MA) - 76,687 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,328 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Visa Inc (V) - 108,311 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 44,060 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,047 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 371,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $229.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 618,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 74.91%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $336.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.23%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.33.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.52 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $19.21.

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 28.53%. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $181.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. Spence Asset Management still held 92,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $296.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Spence Asset Management still held 42,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2209.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Spence Asset Management still held 24 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 60%. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Spence Asset Management still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.