Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys Waste Management Inc, Wells Fargo, Splunk Inc, Sells II-VI Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Alerian MLP ETF

Investment company Boothe Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Waste Management Inc, Wells Fargo, Splunk Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Coupa Software Inc, sells II-VI Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WM, WFC, SPLK, RCL, COUP, DDOG, LXRX, GSK, XLF,
- Added Positions: ABBV, AAPL, BSV, BZUN, XLNX, STZ, VNM, EMR, VXUS, BAC, IWM, PGX, VZ, DIS, TWLO, NWL, SYK, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: GT, BDJ,
- Sold Out: IIVI, SEDG, AMLP, TTD, BABA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with ABBV. Click here to check it out.
- ABBV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ABBV
- Peter Lynch Chart of ABBV
For the details of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothe+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 235,797 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 63,993 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 197,629 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) - 470,203 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 461,365 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.98%
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 49,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 155,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 44,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 60,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 14,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 41,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 61,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 37,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Reduced: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 34.98%. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Boothe Investment Group, Inc. still held 461,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.12%. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Boothe Investment Group, Inc. still held 279,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boothe Investment Group, Inc. keeps buying