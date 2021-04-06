>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys Waste Management Inc, Wells Fargo, Splunk Inc, Sells II-VI Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Alerian MLP ETF

April 06, 2021 | About: ABBV -0.72% AAPL +0.25% BZUN +3.1% PGX +0.13% VZ +0.41% WM +0.47% WFC +0.94% SPLK +0.93% RCL +1.81% COUP +3.52% DDOG +6.79% GT +1.36%

Investment company Boothe Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Waste Management Inc, Wells Fargo, Splunk Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Coupa Software Inc, sells II-VI Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothe+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 235,797 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 63,993 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 197,629 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  4. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) - 470,203 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  5. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 461,365 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.98%
New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 49,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 155,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 44,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 60,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 14,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 41,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 61,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 37,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Reduced: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 34.98%. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Boothe Investment Group, Inc. still held 461,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.12%. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Boothe Investment Group, Inc. still held 279,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boothe Investment Group, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)