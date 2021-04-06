Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys Waste Management Inc, Wells Fargo, Splunk Inc, Sells II-VI Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Alerian MLP ETF

Investment company Boothe Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Waste Management Inc, Wells Fargo, Splunk Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Coupa Software Inc, sells II-VI Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WM, WFC, SPLK, RCL, COUP, DDOG, LXRX, GSK, XLF,

WM, WFC, SPLK, RCL, COUP, DDOG, LXRX, GSK, XLF, Added Positions: ABBV, AAPL, BSV, BZUN, XLNX, STZ, VNM, EMR, VXUS, BAC, IWM, PGX, VZ, DIS, TWLO, NWL, SYK, MSFT,

ABBV, AAPL, BSV, BZUN, XLNX, STZ, VNM, EMR, VXUS, BAC, IWM, PGX, VZ, DIS, TWLO, NWL, SYK, MSFT, Reduced Positions: GT, BDJ,

GT, BDJ, Sold Out: IIVI, SEDG, AMLP, TTD, BABA,

For the details of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothe+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 235,797 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 63,993 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 197,629 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) - 470,203 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 461,365 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.98%

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 49,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 155,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 44,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 60,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 14,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 41,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 61,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 37,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 34.98%. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Boothe Investment Group, Inc. still held 461,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.12%. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Boothe Investment Group, Inc. still held 279,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.