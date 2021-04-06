Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Graco Inc, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Graco Inc, Renasant Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc . As of 2021Q1, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,518 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,833 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.69% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 106,011 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 91,976 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 25,406 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 75,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Renasant Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $291.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37.