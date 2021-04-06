Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Ncino Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ncino Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1562 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 2,020,875 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 540,713 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 303,444 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 926,795 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,082 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1770.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 143,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 344,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 84.07%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 179,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $62.01, with an estimated average price of $55.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.48 and $146.7, with an estimated average price of $124.69.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $33.43 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $43.86.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.42.