Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Ncino Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ncino Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1562 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NCNO, URA, IEZ, LPRO, MSOS, MATX, MMS, OLED, JRS, TGH, FLRN, COLM, FLR, HOLX, KR, LEG, LPX, MTH, VTRS, RCII, STON, SYX, WSM, BLW, BIP, APA, POST, BGH, MPLX, MSGS, ATOM, SONO, AGGY, EES, IAI, IYE, IYF, KBWB, USFR, ASX, ARE, ALNY, AEO, AME, AHT, AVB, AXS, BGFV, BCRX, BMRN, BWA, CDNS, CWT, BXMT, CAH, CCOI, COHU, INGR, CRT, DTE, DVN, EME, ERF, EXR, FCN, FICO, PFC, FLO, BEN, FCEL, GME, THG, HIG, HELE, IDA, CEQP, JBL, JACK, LOGI, MGA, MGRC, MAA, MCRI, MLI, NVAX, ON, ORI, ZEUS, PKI, RS, BB, RIGL, STE, SUI, SNPS, SNV, TFX, GL, TTC, USNA, VGR, GRA, WPP, WNC, KTOS, IDEX, CROX, TWO, MTA, 4LT1, RGA, BLNK, PBA, PRI, GBDC, CBOE, COR, AMRS, GMAB, TVTX, LPLA, MITT, SAVE, HZNP, MANU, CONE, ARCT, REXR, MUSA, AMC, OGS, OXBR, ANET, GPRO, AKTS, KEYS, SHAK, NK, FCPT, NTLA, APPN, RDFN, SPRO, BAND, ITRG, COLD, DOCU, LOGC, TME, KLDO, DTIL, CLVT, FVRR, NET, NVST, BEAM, LMND, U, PLTR, CCIV, VNT, VLDR, ABNB, DM, SKLZ, GOEV, DNMR, CIBR, FREL, FUTY, GUNR, MOO, RING, TNA, XT,
- Added Positions: JPST, PRF, PULS, VNLA, IWF, CVX, ISTB, CSB, MTUM, SCHD, PXF, IJR, FB, SPEM, IAT, AMZN, GSLC, IWB, MNA, SHY, VIG, FDX, IEX, MAR, CRM, DGS, BAC, COP, PHM, GOOG, EMB, IYT, VB, VGT, VIGI, XLI, ADBE, MO, ACGL, VIAC, CHRW, CME, C, CMCSA, DLTR, GOOGL, IBM, ILMN, JPM, JNJ, KLAC, LAD, MHK, NVDA, NFLX, NUE, PXD, PFG, SPG, SON, TRV, SBUX, THO, TSN, UAA, UNP, VOD, MA, V, GNRC, PHYS, KKR, KMI, PSX, LDP, NCLH, TWTR, BABA, SHOP, PYPL, BNDX, EZM, FDN, FHLC, HYG, IEF, IHF, IJJ, ITB, IWN, IYC, IYJ, LIT, LQD, PBW, PXH, QUAL, SCHX, SHV, SOXX, SPLV, VDE, VFH, VGSH, VNQ, VO, VXF, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLY, AOS, CB, AES, ALE, ATVI, A, APD, LNT, ALL, DOX, AMED, HES, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, ADI, NLY, ARCC, AZN, ATO, ADSK, BHP, BP, BK, BBY, BIIB, BLK, SAM, BTI, BKD, CSX, CCL, CVCO, CE, CTHR, CRL, SCHW, CHD, CIEN, CI, CINF, CSCO, CSGP, KO, CTSH, ED, COST, CMI, DHR, DRI, DXCM, DISCA, DPZ, DD, EMN, ETR, EPD, ESS, EXC, FNB, FNF, FISV, F, IT, GD, GE, BPYU, GNTX, GSK, HAE, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, HSY, HXL, HRC, HST, HUN, MTCH, INFO, TT, ICE, INTU, IONS, KSU, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, LAMR, LB, LYV, MTB, MMP, MCK, MPW, MTD, MCHP, MU, MBT, MS, NCR, NKE, NOK, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NUVA, OHI, OMC, OKE, ORCL, TLK, PENN, PBT, BKNG, PGR, PRU, DGX, RMD, RBA, ROP, RCL, RDS.A, RGLD, SBAC, SNY, SEE, SKX, SNA, SCCO, STAA, SWK, EQNR, SPH, SU, TGT, TTEK, TXN, TPL, TSCO, TYL, USB, URI, X, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, WPC, WRB, WAB, WBS, ANTM, WDC, WEC, WWD, YUM, EBAY, HEI.A, CEF, USA, RVT, KYN, POR, HBI, LDOS, TMUS, DAL, DFS, AWK, TDC, ULTA, MSCI, CFX, LOPE, BUD, AVGO, H, ARI, DG, LEA, SSNC, FAF, HPP, BWXT, NXPI, GM, BAH, FRC, STAG, MPC, APTV, GWRE, NOW, BFAM, IQV, COTY, PSXP, SAIC, WIX, ALLE, PCTY, TWOU, VRTV, SYF, AVNS, LBRDK, STOR, BKI, TRU, EDIT, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, YUMC, IR, SPCE, SE, CNNE, LX, SPOT, FOXA, ZM, BIPC, BIL, BSV, DIA, EPS, FBND, FIVG, FNDA, GLD, GSIE, IBB, ICF, IDV, IEFA, IUSG, IUSV, IWD, IXN, JETS, JHML, MBB, MINT, MJ, PCY, PFF, QCLN, SDOG, SKYY, SLYV, SUB, TIP, TLT, TQQQ, USHY, USIG, VBK, VBR, VEA, VMBS, VOT, VRP, VTIP, VTV, WCLD, XBI, XLB, XLG, XLU, XLV, XMLV,
- Reduced Positions: ARKG, ARKK, KOMP, AAPL, FNDX, MSFT, ACWI, IGV, XSW, RQI, IHI, IWM, XLK, TSLA, IEI, IVV, IVW, SPMD, FCNCA, TSM, SIZE, VUG, VWO, MMM, TFC, HRL, JWN, PFE, PG, SO, TTWO, IGC, BX, TREE, SQ, SNAP, OKTA, PTON, EFAV, IGOV, IOO, ITOT, VTI, PLD, AMD, ALB, ALGN, IVZ, AVY, BIDU, GOLD, CERN, CHKP, CCI, DHI, EOG, LLY, EMR, ENB, XOM, FCX, GPN, HD, HUM, IDXX, INTC, LVS, LEN, LOW, MMC, MXIM, SPGI, MED, PKG, SRE, TMO, UL, VZ, LULU, MELI, PM, ZTS, USFD, HFRO, PINS, CRWD, BEPC, SNOW, AGG, ANGL, ARKW, DNL, EEM, FTCS, FVD, GOVT, HACK, IJT, MDY, MGK, SCHO, SMH, VCSH, VOO, XHB, ALK, ABC, AMGN, ANSS, AON, AMAT, AZO, ADP, BAX, BXC, BA, BMY, CBRE, CBRL, CVS, COF, CATO, LUMN, FIS, CHE, CLX, CL, NNN, STZ, DE, DEO, EA, EPR, EQIX, EL, RE, NEE, FAST, GIS, GILD, GS, HAS, HFC, HON, INFY, IRM, JCI, LH, LRCX, LNC, LMT, MGM, MRO, MLM, MRVL, MDT, MRK, MET, NDAQ, NTAP, NI, ES, ORLY, OXY, PNC, PPG, PPL, PAYX, PHG, PNFP, LIN, PBH, PEG, QCOM, DORM, RPM, REGN, RSG, RHI, SAP, SLB, STX, SIRI, SONY, LUV, SYY, TROW, TJX, TXT, UBSI, UNH, VFC, VTR, VMC, WBA, WM, WFC, ZBRA, IRBT, CMG, NEO, TOWN, TX, RDS.B, PCN, JDD, BR, BGS, RBNC, ZG, PRLB, WDAY, ABBV, AHH, NWS, FEYE, VEEV, COMM, AAL, ALLY, CGC, CDK, PRAH, QSR, ETSY, TDOC, KHC, OLLI, RACE, LSXMA, LSXMK, CRON, ASIX, CRSP, GRWG, BHF, ROKU, VICI, ZS, GTXMQ, REZI, DOW, UBER, CTVA, BNTX, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, AOR, BLOK, BND, BOTZ, CLOU, IGSB, DEM, EEMV, EFA, FDIS, FINX, ICLN, IJK, IWP, IYW, JPIN, PDBC, PKW, SCHA, SCHM, SPYG, VLUE, XHE, XLP, XSD,
- Sold Out: SCHR, QTWO, CRDF, BAB, TUP, FAZ, FXI, RWJ, SDOW, XBIT, TEAM, HEXO, IRVA, DGP, CDAY, PS, OCGN, TLRY, TWST, MGNI, WORK, AOUT, AIV, AIV, ACWV, VRNS, DOG, EELV, FXL, IBUY, IHE, ITA, KBE, RODM, SJNK, TBT, VRAI, UNF, CEO, CMD, CRI, CHL, CNO, PRMW, EV, HOG, IMMR, OLP, PCG, PLUG, SWBI, TPX, TREX, AAP, UHS, VNO, WLTW, DK, NCV, ETG, NFJ, JTD, BACPL.PFD, PSTI, RP, ACHC, RNG, RMAX, 17R,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 2,020,875 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 540,713 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 303,444 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 926,795 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,082 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Matson Inc (MATX)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1770.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 143,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 344,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 84.07%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 179,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CSB)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $62.01, with an estimated average price of $55.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.Sold Out: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.48 and $146.7, with an estimated average price of $124.69.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (FAZ)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $33.43 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $43.86.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21.Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.42.
