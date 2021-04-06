Private Trust Co Na Buys Target Corp, Lam Research Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Ansys Inc, FLIR Systems Inc

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Private Trust Co Na (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Lam Research Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Trimble Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Ansys Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q1, Private Trust Co Na owns 374 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,817 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,791 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,455 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,694 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 81,376 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $415.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.57 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Target Corp by 59.57%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $652.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 122.34%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $478.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $131.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 110.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $144.35, with an estimated average price of $136.96.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.