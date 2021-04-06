American Research & Management Co. Buys Makepeace AD Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Marion, MA, based Investment company American Research & Management Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Makepeace AD Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Deere, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2021Q1, American Research & Management Co. owns 362 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of American Research & Management Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+research+%26+management+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 118,817 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 93,288 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,453 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 27,246 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 765,339 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Makepeace AD Co. The purchase prices were between $4550 and $4550, with an estimated average price of $4550. The stock is now traded at around $4550.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.3 and $0.54, with an estimated average price of $0.44. The stock is now traded at around $0.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 13540.40%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 68,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 214,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 868.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.