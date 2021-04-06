American Research & Management Co. Buys Makepeace AD Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Marion, MA, based Investment company American Research & Management Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Makepeace AD Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Deere, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2021Q1, American Research & Management Co. owns 362 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MAKE, CIBR, TAN, EBC, ALB, 0NFA, DDD, MCHI, EWH, KMX, QS, LUMN, CCIV, MMQ, JMIA, TLRY, RVVTF, FCEL, SFM, CG, TRTC, SQM, PBEGF, EXPO, WAB, TXCCQ, SSYS, VTRS, GME,
- Added Positions: VBR, ET, FNV, XLE, SBCF, CVGW, ICLN, GOOG, QCOM, RMD, MMP, BCPC, SLV, GSK, HIFS, ROP, UNF, TTC, ZNGA, ZTS, CINF, GDRX, GLD, HACK, CP, CNI, PLUG,
- Reduced Positions: XSLV, ADI, ADBE, CHD, DOV, PG, DE, IBM, PYPL, AAPL, JNJ, WAT, FISV, GBCI, ADP, SYK, VZ, T, MO, XOM, NVDA, WY, PM, CAT, ITW, PEP, FBHS, MMM, BMY, KO, LLY, PEAK, JPM, MCD, MRK, MSFT, NSRGY, NVS, PAYX, SO, TFX, ABBV, ABT, AMGN, BAC, BIIB, CSCO, COP, D, DUK, EMR, WELL, INDB, INTC, JW.A, MSM, MAR, NVO, SRE, SYY, TRP, USB, RTX, WFC, BWEL, LMNR, IPGP, PSF, USBPM.PFD, PSX, FB, TCBIP.PFD, OTIS, IBB, MINT, PSK, SPY, TFC, CM, CI, TPR, CL, COST, CMI, DHR, DD, ECL, EXPD, GE, HSY, HD, NLS, RHHBY, SON, UNH, ANTM, RDS.B, V, VOWA, BABA, CC, KHC, CHX, MRNA, DOW, ALC, CTVA, CARR,
- Sold Out: LQD, BSV, LIN, FLRN, CCI, VIA, SPG, SCHX, EMLC, WMT, AVB, ES, CYTH, SAN, SCHF, BCS, JJC, CALM, INTU, ISRG, LMND, LKNCY, KN, NOW, AVGO, SJM, NEM, MELI, MA, ZBH, YUM, MRO, MU, SHW, SNY, REGN, PRU, NDAQ, NFLX,
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 118,817 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 93,288 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,453 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 27,246 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 765,339 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Makepeace AD Co. The purchase prices were between $4550 and $4550, with an estimated average price of $4550. The stock is now traded at around $4550.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Revive Therapeutics Ltd (RVVTF)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.3 and $0.54, with an estimated average price of $0.44. The stock is now traded at around $0.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 13540.40%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 68,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 214,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 868.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
