Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E

Investment company Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,537 shares, 60.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 110,989 shares, 20.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 18,429 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.18% Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 21,904 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 9,998 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2224.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.