Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl Michael W Bayley Sold $5.1 million of Shares

Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of Royal Caribbean Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael W Bayley (insider trades) sold 56,823 shares of RCL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $90.17 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is a global cruise company. It owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Royal Caribbean Group has a market cap of $23.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.760000 with and P/S ratio of 8.60. The dividend yield of Royal Caribbean Group stocks is 0.85%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Jason T Liberty sold 34,778 shares of RCL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $90.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.

