Moelis (MC) Chairman, CEO Kenneth Moelis Sold $6.3 million of Shares

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Moelis & Co has a market cap of $3.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.010000 with a P/E ratio of 20.02 and P/S ratio of 3.69. The dividend yield of Moelis & Co stocks is 2.53%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 110,575 shares of MC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $56.76. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 16,044 shares of MC stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $56.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.77% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 10,295 shares of MC stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $56.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.69% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 120,000 shares of MC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $57.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of MC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $56.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,691 shares of MC stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.71% since.

COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of MC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $56.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

