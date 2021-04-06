Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R. Rettig (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of BILL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $146.08 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $12.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $152.260000 with and P/S ratio of 65.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.33% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $146.08. The price of the stock has increased by 4.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $150.69. The price of the stock has increased by 1.04% since.

Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $142.56. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of BILL stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $148.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.53% since.

Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $146.26. The price of the stock has increased by 4.1% since.

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of BILL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $158.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.89% since.

