Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) EVP & CFO James G. Dempsey Sold $1.9 million of Shares

April 06, 2021 | About: ULCC +3.19%

EVP & CFO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James G. Dempsey (insider trades) sold 97,447 shares of ULCC on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $19 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.740000 with and P/S ratio of 9.83.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of ULCC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of ULCC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.
  • See Remarks Barry Biffle sold 320,246 shares of ULCC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.
  • See Remarks Daniel M. Shurz sold 47,267 shares of ULCC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.
  • Director Josh T. Connor sold 6,672 shares of ULCC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of ULCC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ULCC, click here

.

