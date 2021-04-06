Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) President and CEO H Eric Jr Bolton Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) H Eric Jr Bolton (insider trades) sold 12,581 shares of MAA on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $146.44 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed REIT. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities in the Southeast and Southwest region of the United States. Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc has a market cap of $16.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $147.240000 with a P/E ratio of 66.94 and P/S ratio of 10.36. The dividend yield of Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc stocks is 2.74%. Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Albert M Campbell Iii sold 691 shares of MAA stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $146.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & CHRO Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of MAA stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $146.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

EVP, COO Thomas L Grimes Jr sold 683 shares of MAA stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $146.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

EVP, General Counsel Robert J. Delpriore sold 948 shares of MAA stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $146.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

