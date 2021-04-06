Mongodb Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sold $2.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dev Ittycheria (insider trades) sold 9,422 shares of MDB on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $283.3 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. Mongodb Inc has a market cap of $18.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $296.500000 with and P/S ratio of 29.65.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.3. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.29. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $307.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Principal Accounting Officer Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.29. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $303.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDB, click here