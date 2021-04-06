Liberty One Investment Management, Llc Buys BCE Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Ingredion Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, McCormick Inc, Kellogg Co

Investment company Liberty One Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BCE Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Ingredion Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amdocs, sells AT&T Inc, McCormick Inc, Kellogg Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



3M Co (MMM) - 112,330 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 389,638 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 92,249 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Southern Co (SO) - 332,446 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 123,362 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 162,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 93,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $483.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in BCE Inc by 1053.70%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 258,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 1123.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 123,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 358.25%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 37,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 212.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 77.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 98.65%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 8,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 99.39%. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.15%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 1,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 98.72%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.08%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 2,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24.56%. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 467,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.