Liberty One Investment Management, Llc Buys BCE Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Ingredion Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, McCormick Inc, Kellogg Co

Investment company Liberty One Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BCE Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Ingredion Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amdocs, sells AT&T Inc, McCormick Inc, Kellogg Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GILD, DOX, TSN, AVGO, LW, NUE, FITB, KEY, SIVB, NVEE,
- Added Positions: BCE, INGR, MSFT, NWE, LNT, KMB, PEP, PFE, CLX, KO, DUK, SO, PG, WM, MDLZ, RSG, VZ, CAH, CFG, LUV, BAX, O, TSM, RTX, DRE, CVX, PLTR, CRWD, DKNG, HTA, WRK, SPG, AFL, MDGL, MTZ, MRK, DRI, LEN, AMAT, HR, CL, NEE, HON, V, BABA, CONE, NOW, ENV, KRYS, LULU, TMUS, WTRG, CRSP, WW, COLD, PRVB, ESTC, LTHM, STNE, CHWY, AMGN, PLD, VNQI, SWX, MDT, NGG, NVS, PHM, ISRG, IDCC, INTC, HD, HSY, COST, TRV, SRCL, TJX, UL, D, WMT, ANTM, TWLO, IQV, UNH, JPM, LMT, ETY,
- Reduced Positions: T, MKC, K, KDP, LLY, HRL, SYY, JNJ, SBUX, MMM, MCD, AAPL, XLV, NOBL, SDY, ON, DE, SPEM, XMLV, SPLV, RGNX, VDC, ALLY, CVI, GS, CAT, BLK, GOOG, GOOS, TXN, NTR, TGTX, LNG,
- Sold Out: ARWR, TMO, WDAY, TTD,
For the details of LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+one+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- 3M Co (MMM) - 112,330 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 389,638 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 92,249 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Southern Co (SO) - 332,446 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 123,362 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 162,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 93,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $483.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BCE Inc (BCE)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in BCE Inc by 1053.70%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 258,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 1123.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 123,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 358.25%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 37,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 212.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 77.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 98.65%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 8,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 99.39%. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.15%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 1,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Kellogg Co (K)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 98.72%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.08%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 2,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24.56%. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Liberty One Investment Management, Llc still held 467,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.
