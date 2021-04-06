UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Co-Diagnostics Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company UMA Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Co-Diagnostics Inc, Bank of America Corp, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UMA Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, UMA Financial Services, Inc. owns 136 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLE, CODX, BAC, TXN, TRP, RTX, VRTX,
- Added Positions: EFV, SPLG, ESGU, FTEC, IEFA, STIP, SCHA, SCHD, IEMG, IHI, SIL, MGC, VOO, USMV, IJH, CTRE, TSLA, MUB, LULU, PFE, VGT, NVDA, ESGE, GSBD, IXN, DAL, VZ, SUB, USIG, MA, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: EFG, SCHX, MTUM, IJS, IJR, SPY, EFAV, T, SLYV, SCHE, AGG, NEAR, EEMV, COP, SCZ, IWC, FREL, BOND, PYPL, FB, PEP, QQQ, RWO, BKNG, GOOGL, VBR, VWO,
- Sold Out: IWD, JPST, BABA, TCP, ITE, KMI,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 130,256 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 261,785 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 194,503 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 179,093 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 290,891 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 33,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $194.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 140,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 102.07%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $308.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $554.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: (ITE)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.12%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $98.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. UMA Financial Services, Inc. still held 12,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.14%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $406.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. UMA Financial Services, Inc. still held 1,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.
