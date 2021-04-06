Everence Capital Management Inc Buys Danaher Corp, Waste Management Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Capri Holdings, Brooks Automation Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc

Goshen, IN, based Investment company Everence Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Waste Management Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Valero Energy Corp, sells Capri Holdings, Brooks Automation Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everence Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Everence Capital Management Inc owns 704 stocks with a total value of $885 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LB, ENPH, MPWR, GNRC, ARCB, MXIM, PCRX, CNMD, REGI, CAKE, SWKS, TT, MLM, VCEL, RNST, MD, AEGN, NXPI, OPI, PRA, KELYA, SBH, SHEN, UCTT, USNA, WSFS, HMST, ATI, AMCX, AGO, BKU, BOOT, CEVA, ENDP, EXTR, ILPT, HSII, GTY, ENVA, TCMD, VRTS, ECHO, AAT, SLCA, MHO, GLT, BKE, PFS, JOE, SAH, DEA, CSR, FOSL, CYH, CUBI,
- Added Positions: DHR, WM, FB, IFF, VLO, COP, KEYS, BKR, UNP, LUMN, CATM, CBRE, WDC, ROK, RSG, ADI, LYB, MCHP, ODFL, PYPL, PLD, VFC, PSA, QRVO, UPS, ROST, SLB, SHW, TEL, TFX, JKHY, ADP, CDNS, GTLS, CSCO, EL, FIS, HAS, INTU, EMR, ADSK, DVA, NVDA, BBBY, SNPS, ATVI, ANTM, ARI, DHC, FAST, EAT, TSE, TRUP, KTB, FF, YUM, SKT, CVCO,
- Reduced Positions: DD, AWR, ANDE, TILE, LNC, EMN, FIZZ, ROCK, CLB, MMSI, AEL, REG, VNO, SEM, CBU, SPG, ITRI, TSLA, BRC, UFPI, BMI, HSKA, SAIA, GME, HLT, HT, FARO, EXPO, ONB, ENSG, NEO, MLAB, CRVL, WRE, ARNC, EPAY, KFY, TTEC, UNFI, MED, MTH, MSTR, VIVO, HI, MATX, OMCL, PAYX, PRFT, PLT, RLGY, RPT, SSTK, SNBR, SYK, SYKE, PLCE, USPH, WDFC, XHR, BXP, CYTK, CVET, FIX, CCOI, CHS, CLDT, CAL, CAMP, DAKT, BCC, BIG, BGS, BCPC, AMN, AXL, AAON, GPMT, MGLN, LMNX, JBT, IRBT, HUBG, HMSY, DDD, MTRX, GKOS, GIII, GCI, FORM, FLGT, FLT, DBI, PLAY, BHE,
- Sold Out: CPRI, WTS, BRKS, YETI, CLF, IRDM, SLG, CHEF, FN, CSGS, HTLD, RMAX, IPAR, NBR, CTAS, EXPD, EIG, SPTN, CTS, VRTU, LMAT, GCO, RGNX, BFS, ROL, BCOR, HMN, DFIN, CHCO, GLN, SPOK, PKE, HAFC, CENX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 59,695 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,156 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio.
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $374.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $157.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $333.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.08 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $72.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 192.78%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 73,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 86.42%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.Sold Out: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $130.6, with an estimated average price of $121.95.Sold Out: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29.Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.
