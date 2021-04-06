Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Macatawa Bank Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Lvm Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Macatawa Bank Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lvm Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Lvm Capital Management Ltd owns 125 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATVI, SMH, AMAT, BF.A, SDY, BX, IJR,

ATVI, SMH, AMAT, BF.A, SDY, BX, IJR, Added Positions: VWO, PEP, BF.B, KO, GIS, LMT, PNC, XLY, XLV, XLK, IQLT, VRTX, PFE, NOC, IBM, BMY, BA, IVV, MDT, CAT,

VWO, PEP, BF.B, KO, GIS, LMT, PNC, XLY, XLV, XLK, IQLT, VRTX, PFE, NOC, IBM, BMY, BA, IVV, MDT, CAT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ABBV, TD, CSCO, MSFT, AMGN, T, GLD, ICLR, INTC, IAU, SPY, MS, SPTM, DIS, UNH, XOM, DHS, SPLG, XBI, MPW, AMT, MO, AXP, BLL, IXUS, DTH, CNI, CVX, WHR, LLY, FISV, ORCL, BAX, TDIV, IJH, MMM, BAC, EES, CBAY, WU, DUK, UVV, NFLX,

AAPL, ABBV, TD, CSCO, MSFT, AMGN, T, GLD, ICLR, INTC, IAU, SPY, MS, SPTM, DIS, UNH, XOM, DHS, SPLG, XBI, MPW, AMT, MO, AXP, BLL, IXUS, DTH, CNI, CVX, WHR, LLY, FISV, ORCL, BAX, TDIV, IJH, MMM, BAC, EES, CBAY, WU, DUK, UVV, NFLX, Sold Out: MCBC, VIA, CVS, IHI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 450,496 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,469 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 178,576 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,316 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 194,583 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $97.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 70,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.67 and $73.59, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $119.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Macatawa Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $9.18.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.