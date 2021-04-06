>
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co

April 06, 2021 | About: SPGI -0.36% COST -0.19% AON +0.1% NOW -0.96% CL +0.41% AAPL +0.25% CSCO -0.73% ACN +0.18% AMGN -1.16% IBM -1.26% GS +1.09% FB -0.86%

Investment company TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Accenture PLC, Amgen Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, NICE, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trimtabs+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,708 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 25,008 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.13%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,043 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,223 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 59,313 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 77,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 59,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $281.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 11,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 10,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 18,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $327.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 74.75%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $365.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $360.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $509.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79.



