Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Chairman and CEO Michael Huseby Sold $603,925 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Huseby (insider trades) sold 72,500 shares of BNED on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $8.33 a share. The total sale was $603,925.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses in the United States. It also provides digital education services for enhancing the academic and social purpose of educational institutions. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a market cap of $430.554 million; its shares were traded at around $8.380000 with and P/S ratio of 0.29.

CEO Recent Trades:

