Enova International Inc (ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Enova International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Fisher (insider trades) sold 27,951 shares of ENVA on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $35.78 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Enova International Inc is a technology and analytics company focused on providing online financial services. It originates, guarantees or purchases consumer loans including short-term loans, the line of credit accounts and installment loans. Enova International Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.260000 with a P/E ratio of 3.12 and P/S ratio of 1.06. Enova International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James A Gray sold 10,000 shares of ENVA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.25% since.

Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 8,703 shares of ENVA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $36.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.4% since.

