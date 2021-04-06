Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth Sold $560,900 of Shares

COO and Secretary of Denali Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alexander O. Schuth (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of DNLI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $56.09 a share. The total sale was $560,900.

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.790000 with a P/E ratio of 210.74 and P/S ratio of 21.73.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of DNLI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of DNLI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $56.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.32% since.

Director Vicki L Sato sold 1,666 shares of DNLI stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $56.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.89% since.

Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of DNLI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $54.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

