>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth Sold $560,900 of Shares

April 06, 2021 | About: DNLI -1.1%

COO and Secretary of Denali Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alexander O. Schuth (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of DNLI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $56.09 a share. The total sale was $560,900.

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.790000 with a P/E ratio of 210.74 and P/S ratio of 21.73.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of DNLI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of DNLI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $56.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.32% since.
  • Director Vicki L Sato sold 1,666 shares of DNLI stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $56.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.89% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of DNLI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $54.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DNLI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)