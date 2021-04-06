Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Senior Vice President & CFO Steven R Roth Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Senior Vice President & CFO of Onto Innovation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven R Roth (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of ONTO on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $70 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Rudolph Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures and supports defect inspection,packaging lithography, thin film metrology and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. Onto Innovation Inc has a market cap of $3.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.550000 with a P/E ratio of 115.40 and P/S ratio of 6.36. Onto Innovation Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 3.00% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

