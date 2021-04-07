Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan Bought $96,715 of Shares

CEO of Virios Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Scott Duncan (insider trades) bought 15,675 shares of VIRI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $6.17 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $96,715.

Virios Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $50.899 million; its shares were traded at around $6.110000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 15,675 shares of VIRI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $6.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VIRI, click here