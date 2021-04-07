Chesley Taft & Associates Llc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan Chase, Aptiv PLC, Sells Qualcomm Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Investment company Chesley Taft & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan Chase, Aptiv PLC, Sherwin-Williams Co, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Novartis AG, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesley Taft & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chesley Taft & Associates Llc owns 279 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



QCOM, IEF, V, MSFT, NVS, AAPL, MUB, VRTX, IGIB, SPY, IBB, COST, PYPL, GOOG, ABT, DHR, URI, VZ, MA, AGG, AMZN, ZTS, HON, SCHW, KEYS, ZBRA, GOOGL, DIS, SHV, LMT, SHYG, EQC, EW, BRK.B, WM, APH, CDW, TMO, REGN, PG, LIN, CHD, CSCO, NYF, QQQ, EMB, VXF, BND, ESGE, IWN, XLRE, LOW, CM, CAT, CME, CI, CBSH, FELE, HBAN, SR, SHOP, MCHP, NSC, PSA, SIVB, SWKS, WEC, GM, Sold Out: PGF, NOC, VIA, SLV, VIAC, CNC, CUB, DOCU, XLK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 309,883 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,756 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,265 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 405,688 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 229,037 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $244.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $544.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 775.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 316,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 205,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 2522.97%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 45,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 198.24%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $258.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 80.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 78,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.63%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.17 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 78.96%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc still held 21,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.8%. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 31.17%. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc still held 38,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc reduced to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.54%. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc still held 3,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 20.67%. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc still held 63,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 30.51%. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $325.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc still held 6,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.