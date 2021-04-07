Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Target Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Oracle Corp, Foot Locker Inc

Investment company Smithbridge Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Target Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Oracle Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TGT, CSCO, IJH,
- Added Positions: AMAT, FISV, LMT, MDT, RTX, NVS, UNH, SCHA, AMZN, JNJ, PEP, ITW, EW, SCHD, UL, SYK, PG, TROW, TJX, JPM, ALL, NKE, SCHG, QCOM, SWKS, AJG, ABT, NVDA, HON, GS, ECL, ACN, VOOG, SCHM, MMM, CNI, NVO, EPD, KMI, EES, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, VBK, VNQ, GOOG, AMGN, AFL,
- Reduced Positions: WSM, AAPL, INTC, CVS, MSFT, BNS, GD, IDCC, MOO,
- Sold Out: ORCL, FL, VAR, GE, FULT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,403 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,171 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 34,046 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 42,908 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 41,909 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 13,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 264.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 35,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $223.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.69 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
