Truehand, Inc Buys APA Corp, Washington Prime Group Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, The Walt Disney Co, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company Truehand, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys APA Corp, Washington Prime Group Inc, sells Accenture PLC, The Walt Disney Co, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truehand, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Truehand, Inc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APA, WPG,

APA, WPG, Reduced Positions: EAT, MSFT, ACN, DIS, CAT, FDX, DRI, ADP, AAPL, BABA, T, UA, COP, HON, CRM, JKD, YUM, UNP, V, TMO, NEE, IBM, ICE, CVS, MO, GOOG, ADBE, MMC, GE, WAB,

EAT, MSFT, ACN, DIS, CAT, FDX, DRI, ADP, AAPL, BABA, T, UA, COP, HON, CRM, JKD, YUM, UNP, V, TMO, NEE, IBM, ICE, CVS, MO, GOOG, ADBE, MMC, GE, WAB, Sold Out: PFF, PYPL, RDS.A, APA, EBAY, NOV, NTR, TXN, TEL, RCL, CCI, FB, LMT, MET, JWN, W02A,

For the details of Truehand, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truehand%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,018 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. iRobot Corp (IRBT) - 62,505 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,856 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 34,437 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 59,760 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.