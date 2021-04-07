Paychex's 3rd-Quarter Earnings: What Happened?

On April 6 before the market opened, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) released the results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended Feb. 28. The payroll processor and human resources service provider posted earnings that beat analysts' predictions.

The key numbers

The Rochester, New-York based company recorded adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents in the third quarter, down 1% on a year-over-year basis. Quarterly revenue totaled $1.11 billion, down 2.6% from the third quarter of the previous year. Analysts had predicted EPS of 93 cents on $1.11 billion in revenue.

President and CEO Martin Mucci had the following to say:

"Client retention remains strong and at record levels, and our results for the third quarter show that our resilient business model has helped us navigate the uncertainties created by COVID-19. We continue to see progress in our key indicators and remain committed to providing our clients the flexibility, technology, and resources they need to respond and adapt to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 environment."

Segment details

In the Management Solutions division, revenue was $846.8 million in the third quarter, which remained flat as compared with the prior-year quarter. The company experienced an increase in its client base. Additionally, Paychex saw growing demand for retirement services and time and attendance services.

Revenue for its professional employer organization (PEO) and insurance services segment plunged a combined 8% to $249.8 million. Decline in the PEO division was driven by a decrease in the number of client worksite employees. A decrease in the insurance service revenue was due to a fall in the number of health and benefit clients. In addition, softness in the workers' compensation market adversely impacted insurance service revenue.

Recent developments

The company has recently come up with new features in its Paychex Flex, which is a comprehensive solution for all the services company provides be it HR-payroll, time and attendance, benefits and more. The newly added solutions would help clients not only to stay connected with workers working at a remote place but also workers who are returning to office environments. Mucci added:

"Our mobile technology delivers solutions for ongoing health attestations, time clocks with iris scanning capabilities and paperless reporting and tracking of COVID-19 exposure and return to work testing, including automated Occupational Safety and Health Administration reporting requirements. We believe our current and past investments in our platforms have prepared us well for the demands of this environment, allowing us to adapt while maintaining high levels of service delivery resulting in strong client satisfaction and retention."

Financials

At the end of the first quarter, the company's balance of cash, restricted cash and total corporate investments stood at a combined $1.1 billion. Total debt came in at $804.2 million.

For the first three quarters, Paychex paid dividend payments totaling $670.5 million. In addition, the company bought back 900,000 shares for a total cost of $76 million.

Looking forward

Paychex has provided fiscal 2021 guidance. The company projects both adjusted earnings per share and revenue either remaining flat or falling as much as 2%. The effective income tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% to 24%, while the adjusted operating margin is expected to lie between 36% and 37%.

Management Solutions revenue is projected to be flat or increase as much as 2%, and PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue is expected to decline between 2% and 5%.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

