Trupanion Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Trupanion (NAS:TRUP, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $75.39 per share and the market cap of $3 billion, Trupanion stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Trupanion is shown in the chart below.

Because Trupanion is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 19.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 23.28% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Trupanion has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Trupanion is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Trupanion is fair. This is the debt and cash of Trupanion over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Trupanion has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $502 million and loss of $0.15 a share. Its operating margin of -0.96% worse than 74% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Trupanion's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Trupanion over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Trupanion is 19.5%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -7.5%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Trupanion's ROIC was -2.33, while its WACC came in at 13.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Trupanion is shown below:

Overall, Trupanion (NAS:TRUP, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Trupanion stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

