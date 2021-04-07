Playtech PLC Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Playtech PLC (LSE:PTEC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of £4.566 per share and the market cap of £1.4 billion, Playtech PLC stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Playtech PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Playtech PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 15.4% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Playtech PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.54, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Playtech PLC's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Playtech PLC over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Playtech PLC has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of £973.1 million and loss of £0.902 a share. Its operating margin is 4.74%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Playtech PLC is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Playtech PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Playtech PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 86% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Playtech PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14.3%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Playtech PLC's return on invested capital is 2.93, and its cost of capital is 9.22. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Playtech PLC is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Playtech PLC (LSE:PTEC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Playtech PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

