Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $41.37 per share and the market cap of $18.7 billion, Wheaton Precious Metals stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Wheaton Precious Metals is shown in the chart below.

Because Wheaton Precious Metals is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 8.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.13% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Wheaton Precious Metals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.97, which which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Wheaton Precious Metals is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Wheaton Precious Metals is strong. This is the debt and cash of Wheaton Precious Metals over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Wheaton Precious Metals has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and earnings of $1.127 a share. Its operating margin is 47.29%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Wheaton Precious Metals is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Wheaton Precious Metals over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Wheaton Precious Metals is 8.6%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.7%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Wheaton Precious Metals's return on invested capital is 8.74, and its cost of capital is 2.24. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Wheaton Precious Metals is shown below:

Overall, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Wheaton Precious Metals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

