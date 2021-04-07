Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $129.77 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $53.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.530000 with and P/S ratio of 65.58.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $129.77. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $127.11. The price of the stock has increased by 5.05% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $132.76. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $131.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.38% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $142.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $129.71. The price of the stock has increased by 2.95% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $132.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $132.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.

Director Noubar Afeyan sold 3,752,805 shares of MRNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $121.43. The price of the stock has increased by 9.96% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $121.1. The price of the stock has increased by 10.26% since.

