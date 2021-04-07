3 Strong Performers to Consider

Shareholders of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS), Mechanical Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MKTY) and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) have seen the value of their holdings increase significantly in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($4,073.94 as of April 6) has gained 53% over the past year, 56% over the past three years and 99% over the past five years through April 6.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, suggesting expectations for share prices to continue performing strongly in the coming years.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Based in Austin, Texas, Digital Turbine Inc is a provider of application software solutions to device application developers, original equipment manufacturers and mobile operators.

Shares of Digital Turbine have grown 1,822% over the past year, 3,979% over the past three years and 8,177% over the past five years through April 6, outclassing the S&P 500.

Digital Turbine Inc has not paid any dividend in the observed years.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 3 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $85.25 per share on April 6 for a market capitalization of $7.60 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 205.92, a price-book ratio of 68.04 and a price-sales ratio of 31.25. These ratios suggest this stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $94.83 per share.

Mechanical Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MKTY)

Based in Albany, New York, Mechanical Technology Inc is a manufacturer of various scientific and technical instruments for several industries worldwide, including the electronics, manufacturing, semiconductor, automotive, photovoltaic and data storage sectors.

Shares of Mechanical Technology Inc have grown 1,819% over the past year, 1,187% over the past three years and 1,030% over the past five years through April 6, outclassing the S&P 500.

During the period in question, Mechanical Technology has paid dividends only once, consisting of an annual distribution of 37 cents per common share made in 2019, March 20.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

The stock traded at $10.17 per share at close on April 6 for a market capitalization of $99.89 million.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 143.24, a price-book ratio of 16.73 and a price-sales ratio of 17.41. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a price target of $9.60 per share.

Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI)

Based in La Jolla, California, Silvergate Capital Corp is a regional bank serving U.S. business and individual clients.

Shares of Silvergate Capital Corp have grown 1,590% over the past year, 1,340% over the past three years and 1,161% over the past five years through April 6, outclassing the S&P 500 Index.

Silvergate Capital Corp has not paid any dividend over the years observed.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 1 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $157.89 per share at close on April 6 for a market capitalization of $3.71 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 116.08, a price-book ratio of 10.1 and a price-sales ratio of 34.13. These ratios indicate that the stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $150 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

