>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2600) 

3 Strong Performers to Consider

These stocks have outclassed the S&P 500

April 07, 2021 | About: APPS -3.17% MKTY -5.11% SI -5.84%

Shareholders of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS), Mechanical Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MKTY) and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) have seen the value of their holdings increase significantly in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($4,073.94 as of April 6) has gained 53% over the past year, 56% over the past three years and 99% over the past five years through April 6.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, suggesting expectations for share prices to continue performing strongly in the coming years.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Based in Austin, Texas, Digital Turbine Inc is a provider of application software solutions to device application developers, original equipment manufacturers and mobile operators.

Shares of Digital Turbine have grown 1,822% over the past year, 3,979% over the past three years and 8,177% over the past five years through April 6, outclassing the S&P 500.

Digital Turbine Inc has not paid any dividend in the observed years.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 3 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $85.25 per share on April 6 for a market capitalization of $7.60 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 205.92, a price-book ratio of 68.04 and a price-sales ratio of 31.25. These ratios suggest this stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $94.83 per share.

Mechanical Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MKTY)

Based in Albany, New York, Mechanical Technology Inc is a manufacturer of various scientific and technical instruments for several industries worldwide, including the electronics, manufacturing, semiconductor, automotive, photovoltaic and data storage sectors.

Shares of Mechanical Technology Inc have grown 1,819% over the past year, 1,187% over the past three years and 1,030% over the past five years through April 6, outclassing the S&P 500.

During the period in question, Mechanical Technology has paid dividends only once, consisting of an annual distribution of 37 cents per common share made in 2019, March 20.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

The stock traded at $10.17 per share at close on April 6 for a market capitalization of $99.89 million.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 143.24, a price-book ratio of 16.73 and a price-sales ratio of 17.41. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a price target of $9.60 per share.

Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI)

Based in La Jolla, California, Silvergate Capital Corp is a regional bank serving U.S. business and individual clients.

Shares of Silvergate Capital Corp have grown 1,590% over the past year, 1,340% over the past three years and 1,161% over the past five years through April 6, outclassing the S&P 500 Index.

Silvergate Capital Corp has not paid any dividend over the years observed.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 1 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $157.89 per share at close on April 6 for a market capitalization of $3.71 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 116.08, a price-book ratio of 10.1 and a price-sales ratio of 34.13. These ratios indicate that the stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $150 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)