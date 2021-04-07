>
Weaver Consulting Group Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, American Express Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

April 07, 2021 | About: SPHB +0.2% HD -0.51% VTV -0.1% XOM -0.28% MGK +0.02% WMT +0.48% RSP +0.13% AXP +0.06% ETN -0.87% WFC +0.94% CVS -0.56% EMB +0.34% US +0%

Investment company Weaver Consulting Group (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, American Express Co, Wells Fargo, Eaton Corp PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver Consulting Group. As of 2021Q1, Weaver Consulting Group owns 120 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weaver Consulting Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weaver+consulting+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weaver Consulting Group
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 136,509 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
  2. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 353,896 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  3. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 183,066 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 49,661 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 81,612 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.71%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $109.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 272.42%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 38,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.71%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Weaver Consulting Group still held 81,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.48%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Weaver Consulting Group still held 28,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.08%. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Weaver Consulting Group still held 61,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.75%. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Weaver Consulting Group still held 5,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.98%. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Weaver Consulting Group still held 3,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.94%. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Weaver Consulting Group still held 2,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.



