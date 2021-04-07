Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Spirit Airlines Inc, General Motors Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Callaway Golf Co, Rocket Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hodges Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Spirit Airlines Inc, General Motors Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, sells Callaway Golf Co, Rocket Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Revolve Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hodges Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 212 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SAVE, SCHW, ABNB, BLDR, STKL, PCRX, SBH, CBRL, BRBR, PXD, KEX, TRIP, PRTS, LAZ, PANW, SIMO, IBM, CB, HBB, GLW, JWN, FRG, STAY, EBAY, RSSS, STRS, CRM, INTC, DXCM, GNRC, PFE, LEN, GTHX, OAS, CFR, TMST, F,

GM, GDRX, SPR, CLF, UBER, KE, QCOM, PB, WTRH, BRK.B, AZEK, SBUX, FDX, ISRG, LLY, SCVL, ABT, EYE, TMHC, MIK, NLS, BMY, NVCR, GSHD, FCX, TGT, STNG, DAL, TIP, EWJ, FB, BAC, HMN, UPLD, PYPL, CVS, KHC, MMM, ADM, BA, CVX, CVLG, TWLO, SWKS, DUK, TSN, NVDA, TXN, RIG, ORN, Reduced Positions: ELY, CNK, HTH, RVLV, CRK, ADT, MTDR, LUV, ROKU, MDT, SWBI, CMC, SNAP, MRTN, NCLH, SYNA, MRK, DKNG, KO, ON, VSTO, NKE, RH, EXP, USCR, BABA, KLIC, CREE, TXRH, WFC, ETH, OKE, TBK, NCR, TPX, DLTH, CCS, INMD, LUB, TSCO, T, HALL, DXYN, WLL, IP, MSFT, USX, EAT, IBTX, NXPI, HD, LOW, JPM, DIS, DOW, NMIH, TNDM, LAWS, COST, PEP, VRAY, VZ, CRMT, UPS, PG, MCD, TRGP, CSCO, CAT, GOOG, BC, ICHR, ENLC, BANF, LMT, ACHC, WIRE, RHP, OC, ET, GS, AMZN, GEO, SO, TSM, DIN, AGCO, MSB, AMAT, RLJPA.PFD, SQ, C, DLA, VTR, UNP, HON,

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 855,125 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 937,766 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.18% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 132,700 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 546,425 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 514,548 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37%

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 367,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 129,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $190.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 33,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 131,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SunOpta Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 387,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 75,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 2727.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 231,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 700.06%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 341,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 635.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 176,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 937,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 246.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 141,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 489.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 129,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81.