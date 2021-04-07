Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys Oshkosh Corp, Viatris Inc, Steelcase Inc, Sells Infineon Technologies AG, ViacomCBS Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc

Madison, WI, based Investment company Thompson Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Oshkosh Corp, Viatris Inc, Steelcase Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Berry Global Group Inc, sells Infineon Technologies AG, ViacomCBS Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Thompson Investment Management, Inc. owns 192 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OSK, VTRS, SCS, ELY, IRM, AQUA, AVB, LEVI, OKE, SPYV, ADP, TSN, WEC, EEM,

OSK, VTRS, SCS, ELY, IRM, AQUA, AVB, LEVI, OKE, SPYV, ADP, TSN, WEC, EEM, Added Positions: BERY, UNH, FDX, BMY, KMB, NLY, IIVI, FISV, ENR, LVS, JNJ, FB, PXD, CSCO, MCK, PEP, CVS, WFC, ABBV, SSNC, EBAY, FNF, WAB, TSLA, IJJ, IVE, SCHV, VCSH,

BERY, UNH, FDX, BMY, KMB, NLY, IIVI, FISV, ENR, LVS, JNJ, FB, PXD, CSCO, MCK, PEP, CVS, WFC, ABBV, SSNC, EBAY, FNF, WAB, TSLA, IJJ, IVE, SCHV, VCSH, Reduced Positions: IFNNY, EXAS, VIAC, LW, DRI, BBBY, DISCA, DIS, SYY, ADS, DVN, FCX, GE, PMTS, DFS, NXPI, TGT, NWL, GOOGL, URBN, JPM, XOM, MDXG, WBA, BAC, RBC, PG, SPG, PFGC, LITE, LKQ, ACHC, PYPL, CFG, KEYS, TAP, AOS, ASB, SCHW, CCK, WSC, FHN, HNGR, HDSN, INTC, LOW, MGEE, MRVL, MTZ, PNC, IJS, SLYV, BKI, HBI, MXIM, MAS, EPD, BMO, AMZN, ABB,

IFNNY, EXAS, VIAC, LW, DRI, BBBY, DISCA, DIS, SYY, ADS, DVN, FCX, GE, PMTS, DFS, NXPI, TGT, NWL, GOOGL, URBN, JPM, XOM, MDXG, WBA, BAC, RBC, PG, SPG, PFGC, LITE, LKQ, ACHC, PYPL, CFG, KEYS, TAP, AOS, ASB, SCHW, CCK, WSC, FHN, HNGR, HDSN, INTC, LOW, MGEE, MRVL, MTZ, PNC, IJS, SLYV, BKI, HBI, MXIM, MAS, EPD, BMO, AMZN, ABB, Sold Out: USB, TTD, IVV, IBN, PE,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,975 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,252 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 150,722 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 115,966 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88% General Electric Co (GE) - 1,106,330 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $118.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 239,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 221,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 116,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 481.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $282.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 309.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.