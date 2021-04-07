>


Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys Target Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Altria Group Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

April 07, 2021 | About: TGT -0.11% ETN -0.79% MO -0.21% PNC +0.06% INTC +0.61% CSCO -0.46% LLY -0.33% PG +0.21%

Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Orrstown Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Altria Group Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,042 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,623 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 8,263 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 805 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,351 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.2%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 3,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 1,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. Also check out:

