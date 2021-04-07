Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys Target Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Altria Group Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Orrstown Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Altria Group Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TGT, ETN, MO, PNC,
- Added Positions: COST, SPGI, EA, GPC, AEP, MCD, CVS, APD, T, CMCSA, EFA, WM, QCOM, FISV, XOM, CVX, PAYX, PEG, AMGN, DOX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, WMT, ADBE, AMAT, INTC, UNP, CSCO, AAPL, BIV, LLY, IWR, GOOGL, JPM, MMM, PEP, VZ, CRM, DD, ALL, UNH, ADP, HSY, CSX, JNJ, CMI, ZBH, DIS, ECL, IWB, HD, TTC, IBM, ORRF, HON, AXP, TJX, SBUX, MA, DIA, CDNS,
- Sold Out: PG,
For the details of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orrstown+financial+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,042 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,623 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
- Visa Inc (V) - 8,263 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 805 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,351 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.2%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 3,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 1,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. Also check out:
1. ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC keeps buying