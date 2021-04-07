Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys Target Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Altria Group Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Orrstown Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Altria Group Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,042 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,623 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16% Visa Inc (V) - 8,263 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 805 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,351 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.2%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 3,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 1,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.