Novanta Inc (NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sold $1 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: NOVT -1.34%

CEO of Novanta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthijs Glastra (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of NOVT on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $135.43 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Novanta Inc,designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical, industrial, electronics and scientific markets. Novanta Inc has a market cap of $4.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.680000 with a P/E ratio of 107.75 and P/S ratio of 8.13. Novanta Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of NOVT stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $135.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NOVT, click here

.

