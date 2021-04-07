>
9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NMTR) CEO John Temperato Bought $100,000 of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: NMTR +12.52%

CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Temperato (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of NMTR on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $1 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,000.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing novel medicines for autoimmune/ inflammatory disease. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc has a market cap of $311.959 million; its shares were traded at around $1.245000 . 9 Meters Biopharma Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 49.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of NMTR stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $1.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Edward J Sitar bought 50,000 shares of NMTR stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $1.

