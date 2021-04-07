9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NMTR) CEO John Temperato Bought $100,000 of Shares

CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Temperato (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of NMTR on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $1 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,000.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing novel medicines for autoimmune/ inflammatory disease. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc has a market cap of $311.959 million; its shares were traded at around $1.245000 . 9 Meters Biopharma Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 49.60% over the past 5 years.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of NMTR stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $1.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Edward J Sitar bought 50,000 shares of NMTR stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $1.
