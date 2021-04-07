Compass Inc (COMP) Chairman and CEO Robert L. Reffkin Bought $7.4 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Compass Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert L. Reffkin (insider trades) bought 411,111 shares of COMP on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $18 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $7.4 million.

Compass Inc has a market cap of $7.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.700000 with and P/S ratio of 1.79.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of COMP stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COMP, click here