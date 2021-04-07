Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MBS ETF

Investment company Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, sells Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MBS ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, AMN, FAS, VET, PWR, ZBRA, AXL, SPXL, ERX, 4LT1, CWB, CCRN, MT, CCL, TQQQ, CPRI, MRC, SAVE, FCX, JNJ, STKL, SIEN,

IVOL, AMN, FAS, VET, PWR, ZBRA, AXL, SPXL, ERX, 4LT1, CWB, CCRN, MT, CCL, TQQQ, CPRI, MRC, SAVE, FCX, JNJ, STKL, SIEN, Added Positions: QQQ, XLF, IVV, HD, AAPL, BLK, AMZN, AZO, V, IIPR, XLE, XHE, ROKU, IGV, ANGL, NUE, PLD, IWN, LVS, LMT, VZ, LQD, XLB, XLV, CVX, BRK.B, FHLC, GOOG,

QQQ, XLF, IVV, HD, AAPL, BLK, AMZN, AZO, V, IIPR, XLE, XHE, ROKU, IGV, ANGL, NUE, PLD, IWN, LVS, LMT, VZ, LQD, XLB, XLV, CVX, BRK.B, FHLC, GOOG, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, MBB, IAU, AGG, FHN, KBA, WMT, TIP, SPY, CAT, VTV, DLTR, IWM, SHY, TXN,

BRK.A, MBB, IAU, AGG, FHN, KBA, WMT, TIP, SPY, CAT, VTV, DLTR, IWM, SHY, TXN, Sold Out: FB, KWEB, MPC, VNQ, JPM, AXP, PG, GM,

For the details of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverleafe+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FedEx Corp (FDX) - 61,735 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,866 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,974 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 27 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.55% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,716 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.22%

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 266,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.92 and $78.95, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 58,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 35,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 292,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 184,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $331.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 42,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 176.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 160,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $407.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 23,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $312.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $783.887500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 126.01%. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $190.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 42.55%. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $395601.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.25%. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC still held 27 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 96.22%. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.63%. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC still held 2,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 70.78%. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC still held 63,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.29%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC still held 54,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 48.97%. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC still held 88,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 23.63%. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC still held 20,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.