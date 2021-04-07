Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Sowa Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sowa Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FUTY, XLY, RIOT, RSP,
- Added Positions: XLF, IYF, AAPL, IJR, XLE, DGRO, IYH, MUB, NVDA, CRWD, XLU, ARKK, VZ, EEM, IVV, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, IEI, IEF, ITOT, AGG, SPY, HDV, RODM, SSO, USMV, DVYE, ES, DON, SPLV, IWS, XLP, DIA, AMZN, SLV, SHY, GD, MO, PM, VIG,
- Sold Out: EEMV, IWM, GOLD, LOW, 50AA, TIP, CAT, EL, ORCL, TJX, KO, GOOGL, KRG, CRM, BX, DES, IUSG, VV, BRK.B, JPM, PG, RTX, WMT, DIS, IWR, JPST, BLL, NEE, TMO, GLAXF, VTI, BAC, BA, LMT, SBUX, BIP, IVW, IWD, IWF, VPU, XLG, SRPT, A, ALL, AEE, ADP, BDX, CVX, HON, MDLZ, MCD, MCHP, MS, PEP, TXN, FB, EFAS, EFV, IBB, SCHP, VSDA, ADBE, COF, COST, ETN, FDX, GS, NKE, PNC, PFE, ZTS, CXP, IJH, VNQ, VXUS, ACN, BIIB, BMY, DTE, DUK, F, GE, IBM, ITW, JCI, MRK, SO, USB, WM, LDOS, PODD, CHTR, KEYS, SQ, NIO, DELL, CARR, DGRW, GDX, IYM, MTUM, PSP, SCHV, SLYV, XLB, XLRE, PLD, ABT, ADS, AME, AMGN, AON, BAX, CDNS, CINF, C, CMCSA, DHR, GIS, HAS, SJM, KMB, MFC, MLM, OGE, OMC, PPL, BKNG, PRU, PEG, QCOM, O, RCL, RDS.A, SYY, TXT, TUP, WAT, XLNX, HBI, TAK, VIA, ABBV, SAIC, KHC, OTIS, BIPC, MSGE, IEFA, IXJ, IYJ, IYW, PICK, PKW, SCHD, SCHF, SCHH, SDY, VBR, VCIT, VEU, VLUE, VO, VOO, VTV,
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,068,506 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,477 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 290,015 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,535 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 31,195 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.953300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $143.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 986.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $561.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $195.163200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.
