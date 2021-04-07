Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Investment company Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 254,745 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.88% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,923 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.96% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 193,730 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,084 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 91,756 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 24,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.186700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.935300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 132,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc by 1114.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 595,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 657.85%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 252.98%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $481.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc by 714.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 651,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mustang Bio Inc by 1895.50%. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 305,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.