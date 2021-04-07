Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Investment company Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJS, CCIV, IJJ, IJT, AMC, PYPL, UBER, IEFA, JPS, VTV, ANTM, LRCX, KKR, PG, LB, KMX, REED, FBIO,
- Added Positions: HRTG, IWM, MDY, CKPT, MBIO, TGTX, TSLA, WMT, NFLX, MINT, USMV, FMB, EFAV, CRM, DUK, XMLV, RLMD, ABBV, DIS, BMY, ADBE, UPS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, EFA, AGG, IVW, QQQ, SPY, IJH, IWP, IVE, LQD, AA, FB, IEMG, BKNG, V, MA, ABC, GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, MSFT, VEA, IWF, XLE, LOW, VO, SPYG, IQV, CWB, AMZN, EBAY, CMCSA, UL, HD, ORCL, NVS, PLTR, ENB, CAT, CVX, ESGD, EEM, PFE, GD, JPM, SCHW, UNH, BAC, MTUM, SUB, PEP, NVDA, VZ, IJR, INTC, MCD, JNJ, VWO, SHYG, SCHX, MUB, BMO, JETS, SBUX, SCHF, TSM, IWB, KO, ESGU,
- Sold Out: IJK, IYM, PGX, LGLV, VEU, T, QCOM, ADI, FPE, JKE, MGK, CSCO, GSY, WFC, ISTB, EPD, BK, IDRA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with HRTG. Click here to check it out.
- HRTG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HRTG
- Peter Lynch Chart of HRTG
For the details of Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spotlight+asset+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 254,745 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.88%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,923 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.96%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 193,730 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,084 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 91,756 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 24,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.186700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.935300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 132,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc by 1114.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 595,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 657.85%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 252.98%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $481.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc by 714.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 651,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mustang Bio Inc by 1895.50%. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 305,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. keeps buying