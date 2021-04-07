EACO Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of EACO (OTCPK:EACO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.1 per share and the market cap of $92.9 million, EACO stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for EACO is shown in the chart below.

Because EACO is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 12.8% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. EACO has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks EACO's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of EACO over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. EACO has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $222.6 million and earnings of $1.37 a share. Its operating margin is 4.01%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of EACO at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of EACO over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of EACO is 12.8%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 19.4%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, EACO's return on invested capital is 8.73, and its cost of capital is 3.41. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of EACO is shown below:

In short, EACO (OTCPK:EACO, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about EACO stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

