>
Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) President and COO Ricardo Cardenas Sold $1.9 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: DRI +1.21%

President and COO of Darden Restaurants Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ricardo Cardenas (insider trades) sold 13,000 shares of DRI on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $147.05 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Darden Restaurants Inc is engaged in the food & beverage industry. Its primary occupation involves the operation of dining restaurants under trade names such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Bahama Breeze. Darden Restaurants Inc has a market cap of $19.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $145.970000 with and P/S ratio of 3.07. The dividend yield of Darden Restaurants Inc stocks is 0.46%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Chief HR Officer Sarah H. King sold 4,002 shares of DRI stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $146.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.
  • President and COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 13,000 shares of DRI stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $147.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.
  • SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of DRI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $144.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.79% since.
  • SVP General Counsel Matthew R Broad sold 10,700 shares of DRI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.
  • SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr Douglas J. Milanes sold 13,719 shares of DRI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $144.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

