Bremer Bank National Association Buys Centerspace, BlackRock Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Investment company Bremer Bank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys Centerspace, BlackRock Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BCE Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, KLA Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2021Q1, Bremer Bank National Association owns 201 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 104,699 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 326,510 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,489 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,056 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 215,435 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $68 and $73.42, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $163.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $658.437700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $176.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.738300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $787.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $175.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 40.52%. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $152.193000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Bremer Bank National Association still held 10,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 42.15%. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Bremer Bank National Association still held 9,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.35%. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Bremer Bank National Association still held 8,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 25.21%. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $238.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Bremer Bank National Association still held 1,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Bremer Bank National Association still held 3,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.