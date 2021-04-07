Entravision Communications Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.82 per share and the market cap of $321.6 million, Entravision Communications stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Entravision Communications is shown in the chart below.

Because Entravision Communications is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Entravision Communications has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.58, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Entravision Communications's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Entravision Communications over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Entravision Communications has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $344 million and loss of $0.04 a share. Its operating margin is 13.25%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, the profitability of Entravision Communications is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Entravision Communications over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Entravision Communications is -11.2%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -54.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Entravision Communications's return on invested capital is -119.79, and its cost of capital is -3.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Entravision Communications is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Entravision Communications stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

