WC Walker & Associates, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Roku Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

April 07, 2021 | About: ARKK -2.43% AGG -0.16% BRK.B +0.21% IWP -0.9% IWS -0.38% GLD -0.28% ROKU +0.71% GAB -0.21%

Investment company WC Walker & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Roku Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WC Walker & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WC Walker & Associates, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WC Walker & Associates, Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 49,046 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 66,877 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 109,710 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,152 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 154,881 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $263.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Reduced: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. WC Walker & Associates, Inc. still held 6,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.31%. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. WC Walker & Associates, Inc. still held 4,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 29.98%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. WC Walker & Associates, Inc. still held 2,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.



