Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) EVP, CFO Prabu Natarajan Bought $252,930 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Science Applications International Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Prabu Natarajan (insider trades) bought 3,000 shares of SAIC on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $84.31 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $252,930.

Science Applications International Corp is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies. Science Applications International Corp has a market cap of $4.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.410000 with a P/E ratio of 23.71 and P/S ratio of 0.70. The dividend yield of Science Applications International Corp stocks is 1.76%. Science Applications International Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 21.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Science Applications International Corp the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

