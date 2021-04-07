>
Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) EVP, CFO Prabu Natarajan Bought $252,930 of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: SAIC +1.16%

EVP, CFO of Science Applications International Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Prabu Natarajan (insider trades) bought 3,000 shares of SAIC on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $84.31 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $252,930.

Science Applications International Corp is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies. Science Applications International Corp has a market cap of $4.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.410000 with a P/E ratio of 23.71 and P/S ratio of 0.70. The dividend yield of Science Applications International Corp stocks is 1.76%. Science Applications International Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 21.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Science Applications International Corp the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of SAIC stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $84.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SAIC, click here

.

