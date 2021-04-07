Five9 Inc (FIVN) CEO Rowan M Trollope Sold $981,600 of Shares

CEO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rowan M Trollope (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of FIVN on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $163.6 a share. The total sale was $981,600.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $10.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $163.970000 with and P/S ratio of 24.23.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 6,000 shares of FIVN stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $163.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 6,000 shares of FIVN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $167.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of FIVN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $168.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.96% since.

