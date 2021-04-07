Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 49,618 shares of PGNY on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $46.08 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $3.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.870000 with a P/E ratio of 97.55 and P/S ratio of 12.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of PGNY stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $46.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.67% since.

CEO David J Schlanger sold 150,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $47.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $43.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $46.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.94% since.

EVP, General Counsel Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of PGNY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $48.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.56% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $47.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.05% since.

