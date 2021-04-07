>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $2.3 million of Shares

April 07, 2021 | About: PGNY -2.16%

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 49,618 shares of PGNY on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $46.08 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $3.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.870000 with a P/E ratio of 97.55 and P/S ratio of 12.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of PGNY stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $46.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.67% since.
  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 150,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $47.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Peter Anevski sold 49,618 shares of PGNY stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $46.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $43.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $46.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.94% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of PGNY stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $48.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.56% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $47.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGNY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)